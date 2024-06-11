Major General Ali Atiq Bin Lahej, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Ports Affairs (Acting); Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Traffic Department, Major General Dr. Mohamed Nasser Al Razzouki, Director of General Operations, Major General Dr. Adel Al Suwaidi, Director of Jebel Ali Police Station, along with representatives from various departments, police stations, and the outstanding drivers.

Major General Dr Abdul Qados Al Obaidli said the initiative has helped reduce accidents involving police vehicles. Brigadier Nabil Al Rida, director of the General Administration of Transportation and Rescue at Dubai Police, said the programme also preserve the force’s assets to achieve the strategic indicator for response speed.

Faster response, fewer accidents

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Colonel Sameera Abdullah Al Ali, director of Insurance Management at the General Directorate of Transport and Rescue, told Gulf News the initiative has contributed to reducing traffic accidents involving emergency vehicles by an average of 40 per cent. This has led to a faster response time - of two and a half minutes - for various emergency cases, she added. Over the past years, the initiative has saved Dh24 million in costs, Colonel Sameera said.

Col Sameera also honoured officials injured in the line of duty Image Credit: Supplied

She added that 103 individuals were honoured in the sixth session under three categories, including 37 personnel injured in the line of duty.

Maj Gen Al Obaidli and Maj Gen Al Ghaithi, accompanied by Brigadier Nabeel Al Reda, Director of the General Department of Civil Defence and Rescue Agency, and Colonel Sameera honoured the category of the injured for their contributions and sacrifices during their police duties.

Injured in the line of duty

Adel Mohammad Ghareb, who has been working at Bur Dubai Police Station for 18 years, told Gulf News that on March 23 he had received a call from the operations room about a car that had turned over in an accident at an intersection near Dubai Mall. Upon arrival at the scene of the accident, he found out that there was a person trapped inside the vehicle.

Adel Mohammad Ghareb spent six months recovering from his injuries Image Credit: Aghaddir Ali/Gulf News

“I climbed on top of the car because petrol leakage could potentially cause a fire. I entered the car to save a life, and while getting out, my leg got twisted,” Ghareb recalled. He suffered a partial tear and partial calcification and underwent treatment for six months.

“Dubai Police provided me all facilities and assistance for my treatment. This honour is a major motivation to advance in serving the country and its citizens.”

Dh250,000 prize pool

Maj Gen Al Obaidli and Al Ghaithi honoured the top three winning departments: General Department of Institutions, Facilities, and Emergencies Security in the first place, followed by the General Department of Investigations and Criminal Investigations, and finally the General Department of Airport Security.

They also awarded the top police stations: Jebel Ali Police Station in first place, followed by the Murqabat Police Station, and lastly the Barsha Police Station.