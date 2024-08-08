RTA recently announced the road upgrades being undertaken at a cost Dh165 million in association with Majid Al Futtaim, which operates the mall.

Khalifa Bin Braik Bin Braik said, “While upgrades are happening around Umm Suqeim Road, we’re adding an extra lane on the slip ramp to facilitate smoother traffic flow, eliminating bottlenecks and long waits when entering or exiting the mall, especially during the busy weekend rush.”

The mall receives around 30,000 vehicles per day on weekdays and 36,000 during the weekends, he said. On average, customers tend to park for around three hours. While parking is free for the first four hours and during weekends and public holidays, it can go all the way up to Dh350 for overnight use.

Five entry, exit points

Bin Braik said Mall of the Emirates currently has five entry and exit points.

“These include the main access from Sheikh Zayed Road heading south, a VIP main entrance for a more exclusive entry, and two access points from Halim Street coming from Umm Suqeim – one on the first floor and another on the ground floor. Additionally, there is an entry and exit point from Al Barsha Road.”

He said the multiple access points have been designed to offer visitors various options for entering and exiting the mall, helping to accommodate different routes and traffic conditions.

“Whether you’re coming from Sheikh Zayed Road, the more residential Al Barsha area, or using the VIP entrance, there are plenty of ways to get into and out of the mall. This setup ensures that traffic is well-distributed and that visitors can choose the most efficient route based on their location and the current traffic situation,” he noted.

Key enhancements

• New direct bridge access from Sheikh Zayed Road from Abu Dhabi side into bridge leading to mall car park

• Upgrade of peripheral road to create a two-way dual road around the mall

• Enhancements to Umm Suqeim Interchange, involving addition of extra lane on the slip ramp on Umm Suqeim

• New Umm Suqeim exit for improved egress

He explained how Mall of the Emirates has a total of five parking levels. The direct access into our car park which will be facilitated by the new flyover from Sheikh Zayed Road, and other road enhancements will help address the current issue of heavy traffic around the mall and ensure people spend less time navigating traffic-filled roads.