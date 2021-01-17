Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has registered 3,303 offences in over 100 places in Dubai during an inspection campaign covering passenger transport activities, it revealed on Sunday.
The campaign is part of RTA’s drive to verify the compliance of riders, drivers and public transport means with the governing rules and regulations. The list of offences was topped by 1,459 violations from bus riders, most of which were due to not paying the fare; followed by 1,412 offences against taxi drivers, most of which were due to carrying more passengers than allowed.
Illegal transport
Additionally, 105 offences were reported against rented buses; 100 offences were filed for illegal transporting of passengers; and 96 offences were made against limo drivers. The remaining offences were related to school buses, abra boats and the use of nol transport cards, said Saeed Al Baluchi, Director, Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
Mobility rules
“These campaigns are part of year-round plans to uphold the compliance with mobility rules, monitor the conduct of passengers and drivers as well as the compliance of transit means with the set standards. The overall objective is to maintain the established civilised practices for which Dubai is famed, and realise RTA’s vision to become ‘The World Leader in Seamless & Sustainable Mobility’,” he added.