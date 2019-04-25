Traffic lights. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Abu Dhabi: A vehicle loaded with gas cylinders overturned on Arabian Gulf Street in Abu Dhabi on Thursday after it jumped a red signal, according to a statement from Abu Dhabi Police.

Civil Defence flew into action to ensure the gas didn’t explode, they also removed the bottles and made the area safe.

Captain Faisal Rashid Al Dhanhani, Director of Serious Accident Investigation Branch at Abu Dhabi Traffic Department, said following an inspection it was discovered that the reason for the crash was because the driver of the gas truck had gone through a red light at the signal.

After receiving the call, the operation room immediately sent police, ambulance and fire teams to the incident, but the gas didn’t ignite and no injuries were reported.

Abu Dhabi Police have warned motorists not to jump red lights and urged people to adhere to traffic rules for their own safety and that of others.