Motorists in Sharjah were crawling in traffic on Sunday due to waterlogging, flooded roads

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News

Dubai: Motorists commuting from Sharjah to Dubai on Sunday faced major delays as traffic came to a standstill on popular routes.

Heavy flooding and waterlogged roads brought traffic to a gridlock, as the six lanes heading towards Dubai were brought down to only three.

Further delays were also reported on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed (MBZ) Road as motorists attempted to drive through the waterlogged roads while trying to avoid any damages to their car.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, which is expected to continue throughout the day, authorities in Sharjah announced the closure of Al Montazah Park until further notice.

At 8.05am, Dubai Police reported tailbacks on MBZ Road, and cautioned drivers to slow down and adhere to the traffic rues in order to ensure their safety on UAE roads.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai cautioned motorists about waterlogged roads, and advised drivers to make sure that the vehicle's brakes and windshield wipers are functioning correctly.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said it expects the cloudy weather to continue into the week, “with a chance of rainfall… a significant drop in temperatures, and a probability of some freezing rain or snow over” on Sunday.