Dubai: Employees of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will enjoy a range of benefits and discounts on various products and services listed under Fazaa Programme at the Ministry of Interior (MoI), with the signing of an MoU (memorandum of understanding) between the RTA and MoI.
Fazaa is a social work initiative aimed at enhancing economic cooperation between the ministry and the public and private sectors.
“The signing of the MoU is part of the strategic partnership with the Ministry of Interior aimed at reciprocating benefits in common fields for both parties,” the RTA said in a statement on Monday.
Yousef Al Rida, CEO at RTA’s Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, said: “RTA’s strategy is based on broadening the scope of its services in support of our employees and their welfare. The signing of the MoU with the Social Security Fund at Ministry of Interior conforms to our objectives of raising employee satisfaction rating and happiness.”
Increased access
“We have agreed with the Fund to enable our employees’ access to the range of exclusive benefits and discounts on a variety of products and services listed under Fazaa Programme at the Ministry of Interior,” he added.
Lt. Col. Ahmed Buharoon Al Shamsi, director-general of MoI’s Social Solidarity Fund and member of the Board of Directors, added: “Our main objective is to contribute to the quality of life, deliver new services and broaden the scope of our strategic partnerships. We believe such efforts are bound to have a positive impact on the quality of our performance and services.”