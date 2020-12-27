Comprehensive plan in place to ensure smooth traffic flow in the vicinity of Burj Khalifa

Dubai Metro, and every other mode of mass transit in Dubai, is all set to ferry passengers to and from the various venues that will be ushering in the New Year. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai is all set to usher in the New Year, while ensuring strict adherence to discipline and health protocols in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Ambulance and Emaar have drawn up a comprehensive plan for managing movement of vehicles and public buses in the vicinity of Burj Khalifa and other 23 locations across Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

The Red Line of Dubai Metro will be in operation from 5am on Thursday, December 31, to 1am on Saturday, January 2. The Green Line will start its service at 5.30am on Thursday, December 31, to iam on Saturday, January 2.

Lt General Abdullah Khalifa Al Merri, Commander-In-Chief at Dubai Police, said that all policemen are ready to ensure security and safety at all tourist destinations in the emirate and will make sure to implement the precautionary measures in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mattar Al Tayer, Director General of RTA, said that a comprehensive plan for the entire public transport system, especially around Burj Khalifa, will be put in place by the unified control centre at RTA and at the Dubai Intelligent Traffic Systems Centre in Al Barsha. “The centre will enhance the efficiency of traffic movements and quick response to accidents. The RTA plan will focus on the public transport system as well as implement precautionary measures such as maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks,” Al Tayer said in a statement.

Traffic management

Maitha bin Adai, CEO of RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said that the traffic movement plan will include five phases:

The Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard and Al Asayl street from Oud Maitha to Al Meydan street will be closed from 4pm and will be used by public transportation and emergency vehicles. In this regard, Bin Adai urged spectators who have reservations in the Boulevard area or in and around Dubai Mall to reach the respective venues before 4pm.

The Financial Centre Street will be closed starting from 4pm, while Al Sukuk Street will be closed starting from 8pm.

Al Mustakbal Street will be closed (between First Business Bay street and Trade Centre) gradually between 6pm and 8pm until the end of the celebrations.

She also noted that the Burj Khalifa Metro Station will be closed from 5pm to 6am, while designated pedestrian crossing lanes will be provided on Shaikh Zayed Road near Burj Khalifa Metro Station, under the supervision of police and operational team from the RTA, to allow people to cross Shaikh Zayed Road safely and to avoid accidents. She also indicated that 200 buses would be operated to transport visitors from the various celebration areas to different parts of the city, specifically to Metro stations, to facilitate the exit process, noting that those buses will be free for the public within their specified tracks.

Metro and Tram timings

The Red Line of Dubai Metro will be in operation from 5am on Thursday, December 31, to 1am on Saturday, January 2. The Green Line will start its service at 5.30am on Thursday, December 31, to iam on Saturday, January 2.

Dubai Tram will run from 6am on Thursday, December 31, to 1am on Saturday, January 2.

Buses lines

78 buses will operate on Shaikh Zayed Road towards Dubai World Trade Center, from Burj Khalifa Metro station to Al Wasl Club, as well as from Al Jafliya Metro Stations to Musallah Al Eid parking lots at Al Mankhol and Deira City Center.

43 buses will operate on Shaikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi to transport spectators from Burj Khalifa Metro Station to Noor Bank Metro Station

53 buses will ply on Financial Center Street to Al Wasl Club parking lots, Al Jafliya and Deira City Center and Musallah Al Eid parking lots in Mankhol.

8 buses will transport people from Burj Khalifa Street to Deira City Center.

18 buses will be operating on the route from Business Bay Metro Station to Deira City Center Metro Station.

Civil Defence

For his part, Major General Rashid Thani Al Matroushi said a plan has been developed to secure the celebrations sites with participation of more than 583 people, in addition to 21 stations and 70 firefighting vehicles.

Marine Ambulance

On the other hand, Khalifa bin Dray director of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, said that a field hospital and 122 ambulance points, including motorcycles and bicycles would be provided during the New Year’s celebrations, in addition to 200 ambulances vehicles to be deployed at the celebrations site with 685 paramedics and doctors.

Additional 78 ambulance points will be near the celebrations sites.