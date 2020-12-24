Dubai: Two intercity bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah will resume operations starting on Sunday (December 27), the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Thursday
The first is Route E306, where buses will start from Al Ghubaiba Bus station in Dubai and head to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah, via a dedicated bus route along Al Mamzar. Six double-decker buses will be deployed on this route at intervals of 20 minutes, according to RTA.
The second is Route E307, which will also have six double-decker buses as well. Buses will start from Deira City Centre Bus Station in Dubai and head to Al Jubail Bus Station in Sharjah, via Al Ittihad Road. The service frequency will also be 20 minutes.
The resumption of bus operations was decided in coordination with Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA). The daily ridership of each route is around 1,500 riders.
Bus rerouting
Meanwhile, the RTA also announced the rerouting of two intercity bus routes, namely: Route E307A and Route E400, to pass via the dedicated bus lane of Al Mamzar, instead of Al Ittihad Road.
The RTA also advised riders to follow all precautionary measures against COVID-19, including wearing of facing masks.