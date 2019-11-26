An artist's rendering of a Tesla Cybertruck with Dubai Police livery shared on Twitter on Tuesday night. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: The Dubai force here just shared an image of the newly-unveiled Tesla Cybertruck pickup with its livery.

The Twitter post went viral within minutes of the Tweet, which also tagged Tesla's iconic CEO Elon Musk.

The image, originally shared by mostaqbal.ae, which is associated with Dubai Future Foundation, was also used by the Dubai Police on its official Twitter handle.

The tweet states: “Dubai Police launches Future Car 2020- Dubai Police CyberTruck…”

The force already owns a stable of supercars and even electric cars, among its patrol cars fleet, including a Bugatti, McLaren and Ferrari. Tesla is pushing the Cybertruck, which is unpainted, as a tougher alternative to the best-selling pickups in North America.

Dubai supercars used for policer patrols help boost their presence in key tourist sites -- around the Burj Khalifa, Dubai International Airport, Jumeirah district and the gold and old souqs. The force also uses the world's latest technologies, including apps used for everything from paying traffic fines to reporting accidents.

The Tesla Cybertruck, made of the same stainless steel used by Space X rockets, was priced at a base model of $39,900 (about Dh147,000). The top-trim version costs about $70,000 (Dh257,000).

A snafu, however, during a demo which shattered the cybertruck's "armored glass" windows marred the Saturday night event, in part causing the Tesla stock to sink about 6% on Monday.

The single-motor base model of the Tesla Cybertruck gets 250 miles (402 km) or more on a full battery, with a 3,500-pound payload limit and 7,500-pound towing capacity — all for basically the same price as the entry-level Model 3 and Model Y. Image Credit: Screengrab

When Tesla opened pre-orders online, buyers flocked to the site with a refundable $100 deposit (vs $1,000 deposit for booking Model 3 sedans in 2016).

Tesla shares recovered, especially after Musk tweeted that the Fremont, California-based EV maker had already received 200,000 pre-orders for the pickup in just two days.

The Cybertruck's brutal, futuristic design has polarised Tesla fans, though to them, its price point and promised performance seem pretty compelling.

The vehicle is set to roll out of Tesla's assembly lines in 2021.