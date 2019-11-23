Musk had boasted of the vehicle as a “futuristic-like cyberpunk, Blade Runner truck"

Now, the Tesla “cybertruck” is out. And it’s not a prank. Even if it does look like one.

So, the Tesla truck design has been dismissed as "brutalist" or Batman-ny. Indeed, the truck is like no one has even seen before.

Some call it “too futuristic”, or even “ugly”. Sort of a rolling Stealth bomber. Others love it, though, owing to its unique, easy-to-pick-out design.

Compared to regular pick-up truck designs, the Cybertruck does look absurd by today's standards, even outrageous — like it’s meant for Mars instead of your parking lot.

Some say Tesla’s Cybertruck design is a big gamble for Tesla, potentially giving Ford, set to unveil an EV version of its extremely popular F-150 truck, unfettered reign in future EV truck sales.

Ford saw 662,574 deliveries of its F150s from January till end-September 2019.

Musk earlier tweeted that his Cybertruck design was partly influenced by the Lotus Esprit sportscar that doubled as a submarine in the 1970s James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me”.

Nightmare

Design is a key selling point of any vehicle, though cars don’t sell on design alone. For Tesla, it was almost an OK night of November 21 in Hawthorne, California.

Until it became a nightmare. Some vloggers even called it a “big fail” for Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO. In the world's prying eyes, on a livesteaming channel, the “armour glass” windows on new Tesla Cybertruck broke — not once, but twice — during the demo.

A number of vloggers can’t stop laughing, as the long-awaited glitzy event was unfolding, with some said it was "painful to watch". Many called it a joke, a “farce” — a PR disaster — as the Tesla cybertruck’s “bulletproof” body strength of the electric vehicle lead to smashed windows.

But was it really? The body was solid, and withstood two big hammer hits.

Here’s a brief profile of the new Tesla Cybertruck and the unveiling event.

What happened?

Franz von Holzhausen, chief designer at Tesla, asked Musk if he could lob a metal ball at the window of the vehicle. “Really?” said Musk. Then, the window smashed.

Musk said: “Maybe that was a little too hard.”

Showing confidence in the vehicle, Von Holzhausen then suggested he should lob it at a second window.

“Try that one? Really?” asked Musk moments before the rear window was also smashed. “It didn’t go through, that’s the plus side,” a stunned Musk said.

Musk tried to laugh off the incident with a joke: “Ah, not bad, room for improvement.”

How much is the vehicle price?

It’s a $39,900 (about Dh146,600) for the low-end, single-engine model.

Does it come with 'Autopilot' hardware?

Yes.

What is the Telsa 'Cybertruck' competing against?

It’s unclear right now. The futuristic armoured vehicle was meant to take on the traditional US carmakers in Detroit, a shot at a credible electric version of America’s favourite vehicle, the pickup truck.

In the US alone, the top 3 picks up — Ford F-Series, Ram and Silverado — have so far clocked up more than 1.5 million units in sales until September this 2019.

When is it set for production?

Late 2021.

Why is it called a cybertruck?

Cybercars are small electric city vehicles aimed at navigating autonomously. In the context of a crossing, the motion generation together with its safety are critical issues. The Tesla vehicle unveiled on November 21 is a pick-up truck.

What will the body be made of?

Stainless steel, or “exoskeleton” as Musk called it. The design helps open up room in the cabin.

Musk said Tesla is using the same cold-rolled steel alloy in the Cybertruck body as SpaceX used for its Mars rocket prototype. Musk’s rocket has been derided for its looks, though that vehicle eventually pulled off a successful test flight.) Space X is a prime US government contractor for space launches.

What software does it run on?

The new Tesla software runs the Cybertruck’s 17-inch screen.

What are the variants and full-charge range?

There are three variants: The single-motor, dual motor, and trimotor versions.

The single-motor base model of the Cybertruck gets 250 miles or more on a full battery, with a 3,500-pound payload limit and 7,500-pound towing capacity — all for basically the same price as the entry-level Model 3 and Model Y.

The second version has dual motors. The third and top-of-the-line version has a 500-plus mile range and 14,000-pound towing capacity, which is powered by the same three-motor “Plaid powertrain”.

What are its off-road features?

The Cybertruck has adaptive air suspension and up to 16 inches of ground clearance.

There are 110V and 220V outlets, and lockable storage, and some more unique touches, like an onboard air compressor.

What are the prospects of the Tesla Cybertruck?

It’s too early to say. EVs in general were assailed in the past as no more than golf carts — before Tesla came along.

This is the carmaker’s first attempt into pickup trucks, dominated by Ford’s F-150 and competitors from General and Fiat Chrysler.

During the Tesla lunch, there was a video trug-of-war demo of a Ford F150 against the Cybertruck. The latter won, though Musk noted it was driving uphill.

For Musk, who demonstrated his love for swimming upstream with Space X and the Boring Co, carving out a market for the Cybertruck may not be as tough a challenge.

Will this truck succeed?

The market is the final judge. Ford already sold nearly 700,000 of its F160 trucks this year.

For Tesla, however, it's not clear whether or not the California-based carmaker would stick to this punk, revolutionary design, or if the market will learn to accept a car whose only curved line is the tyre.

Tesla company has demonstrated a rare ability to combine design, manufacturing and software development, particularly the use of AI in cars.

Its Model 3 sedan is the world’s top-selling battery electric car.

Tesla has delivered 255,000 vehicles this year so far, more than it achieved in the whole of 2018. The Model 3 has become the world’s best-selling battery-powered car.

What do reviewers say about Tesla CyberTruck?

“The most stunning thing about my ride in the Cybertruck was how big and roomy it was,” writes only tech magazine The Verge. “Say what you will about the outside of the Cybertruck, but I (and the rear-seat passengers) had more space to spread out than previously seemed possible in a vehicle of this size, almost as if Tesla had pulled off some sort of magic trick.”

“From my brief time in the truck, I don’t think it’s too much of a stretch to believe the polarizing design could fade to the back of people’s minds once they’re inside. The truck’s flat nose did sort of peek out behind the dashboard in front of me, but the spaciousness and the Model 3-style screen kept clawing my attention back inside. If anything, the Cybertruck feels so commanding from the front seats that drivers in the US — who’ve put sedans on deathwatch because they’re so taken with the ride height of SUVs and trucks— seem in some ways like the perfect customers. (With that in mind, it’s time to see some crash tests and hear about things like crumple zones, Tesla.)” — Sean O'Kane, The Verge

