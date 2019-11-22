Tesla CEO Elon Musk introduces the Cybertruck at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, California. Image Credit: AP

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla Inc.'s eagerly awaited electric pickup truck on Thursday but it didn't go as planned, ending with two smashed windows and the hashtag #cybertruck trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.

In the demo, Tesla chief designer Franz von Holzhausen initially took a sledgehammer to the truck, which withstood the impact. Then it all went wrong.

Von Holzhausen took a metallic ball in his right hand, wound up and tossed it at the truck - smashing the front driver-side window, stunning the audience and viewers live streaming the event.

"Oh my f--ing god," Musk said, when the window broke.

"Maybe that was a little too hard," Musk said after the ball cracked the glass. So they tried again. A second test broke a second window.

"It's classic Tesla. It's poetic," said analyst Gene Munster of Loup Ventures. "I applaud the company for taking risks: this was not a boring presentation. The broken glass was unpredictable. This wasn't practiced."

The event was shown on YouTube, with the video made private shortly after. The heavy-duty truck retails from $39,900 and will come in three different variants.