The move is part of precautionary measures in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak

A worker disinfects a public bus against coronavirus in Tehran, Iran, in early morning of Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Federal Authority for Land and Maritime Transport has suspended all passenger ferry services with Iran until a further notice.

The UAE obliged all commercial vessels coming to the country to provide a statement on the health status of seafarers 72 hours before their arrival, to monitor suspected cases among seafarers to deal with them in accordance with internationally recognised maritime health procedures.

