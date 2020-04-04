Dubai: The services of the Metro and Tram in Dubai are to be suspended from tomorrow, Sunday, Gulf News can confirm.
The move comes as part of Dubai’s measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
A circular by Serco, seen by Gulf News, advises Dubai Metro retailers that as per the government’s efforts to safeguard UAE citizens and residents against COVID-19, all stations on the metro red and green lines are to be closed from April 5 until further notice. No access will be given to retailers or their staff members to their stores during this period. (Serco is a British provider of public services, is responsible for the operations, maintenance, and integrated facilities management of Dubai Metro.)
The news comes even as the UAE reaffirms its commitment to fight the coronavirus with the UAE National Disinfection Programme, which will from 8pm to 6am, across the emirates.