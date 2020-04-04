A circular by Serco, seen by Gulf News, advises Dubai Metro retailers that as per the government’s efforts to safeguard UAE citizens and residents against COVID-19, all stations on the metro red and green lines are to be closed from April 5 until further notice. No access will be given to retailers or their staff members to their stores during this period. (Serco is a British provider of public services, is responsible for the operations, maintenance, and integrated facilities management of Dubai Metro.)