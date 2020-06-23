Dubai visa holders outside UAE can get GDRFA approval through Emirates website

Passengers at Passport Control area, Arrival, in Dubai International Airport, Terminal 1. Immigration services at Dubai International Airport in Terminal 1 and Terminal 3. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Dubai residents who are outside the UAE can return to the emirate by applying for approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai through Emirates airline, Gulf News has learnt.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced measures on Sunday night to allow citizens and expatriates to travel abroad and for tourists to visit the emirate.

It said more Dubai residents, who were stuck overseas when the borders closed on March, would begin to return home from Monday.

According to a new update in Emirates airline system, Dubai resident visa holders can get approval as well as book a ticket to Dubai.

However, other emirates visa holders still need to get approvals through the Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship (ICA) before traveling to the UAE.

Dubai residents outside the UAE can open the airline website and scroll down to ‘Flying you back to Dubai’ window to start the procedure.

“If you are a Dubai resident, contact our call centre to assist with your booking and application for approval to travel or you can complete the application independently on the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA) directly. This link is only accessible outside the UAE,” the airline mentioned in the window.

The link of GDRFA-Dubai application to submit

https://smart.gdrfad.gov.ae/Smart_OTCServicesPortal/ReturnPermitServiceForm.aspx

GDRFA-Dubai mentioned on their website that, “For your safety, the application may be rejected for reasons related to precautionary measures. We look forward to your return, and this procedure doesn’t mean that you will not enter the country,” the website said.

If the application is approved, the resident will receive an instant response.

The airline pointed out that Dubai residents outside the UAE can only book their ticket back to Dubai after they receive the approval.

How Dubai residents can return to the country