Dubai: Spitting, throwing of rubbish, eating and drinking, smoking, sleeping and putting feet on the seats were some of the violations recorded by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) at various bus shelters across Dubai.
The RTA it has carried out 1,087 inspections of air-conditioned bus shelters across Dubai over a period of five days, in coordination with the Dubai Police and Dubai Municipality. “The campaign was aimed at spotting and eliminating malpractices at these shelters as well as identifying any faults in the air-conditioning system, screens, doors and others,” the RTA said on Tuesday.
“We have coordinated these inspections with the Buildings and Facilities Department at the RTA, Crime Control Department at the Dubai Police, and Waste Department at the Dubai Municipality. We have carried out about 1,087 inspections which resulted in reporting 29 violations such as spitting, throwing waste, eating and drinking, smoking, sleeping, resting feet on seats and others. Such practices distort the gorgeous outlook of the facilities and the image of public transport as a whole,” said Saeed Al Baluchi, Director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring, Public Transport Agency, RTA.
He further explained: “Some individuals involved in those violations had no identity papers and were therefore handed over to the Dubai Police. Others caught distributing promotional flyers at the front of shelters were referred to the Dubai Municipality personnel.”
Intensive inspections
“These inspections are part of a plan that will be running throughout the year. The RTA is coordinating the campaign with relevant government bodies to ensure effective achievement of the campaign’s objective of keeping the public transport facilities intact and ready to serve the public. These campaigns will be sustained to ensure the objectives are met,” Al Baluchi added.