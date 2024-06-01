Ras Al Khaimah: Passengers of all taxis operated by Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) can now pay the fare using their bank card.
RAKTA has ensured that all taxi drivers in the emirate are trained to use electronic payment devices.
The Authority has signed an agreement with Network International, a company specialised in payment solutions in the Middle East, which enables users of RAKTA taxis to pay for their trips electronically instead of cash.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director-General of RAKTA. Representing the franchise companies was Raouf Ali, CEO of Economic Group Holdings, and representing Network International was Ahmed Bin Tarraf, the regional president of the company, along with several officials.
At the signing ceremony, the Director General of RAKTA said that the move aligns with RAKTA’s strategy to provide sustainable transport solutions that enhance the quality of services provided to citizens, residents, and tourists.