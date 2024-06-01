The Authority has signed an agreement with Network International, a company specialised in payment solutions in the Middle East, which enables users of RAKTA taxis to pay for their trips electronically instead of cash.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Eng. Esmaeel Hasan Al Blooshi, Director-General of RAKTA. Representing the franchise companies was Raouf Ali, CEO of Economic Group Holdings, and representing Network International was Ahmed Bin Tarraf, the regional president of the company, along with several officials.