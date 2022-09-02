Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi city will see a number of partial road closures over the weekend, the emirate’s transport regulator has announced.
The Department of Municipalities and Transport’s Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced the partial road closures on its social media platforms, urging motorists to drive carefully amid the detours. The closures are typically implemented during the weekends in order to facilitate road works during periods of leaner traffic.
Highway closure
Ongoing works along Al Maqtaa Bridge mean that the two rightmost lanes in the direction of Abu Dhabi, as well as the two leftmost lanes in the direction of Al Ain, will be closed from 11pm on Friday until 5am on Monday, September 5.
Further down on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22), the rightmost lane towards Al Ain alongside Baniyas West and Al Ghanadeer Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11pm on Friday until 5am on Monday.
A ramp and adjoining right lane that lead towards Yas Island on the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E12), just off Laffan Street, will also be closed from 10pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday
Within the city
In the city, there will be a phased closure on Al Karamah Street, between Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubaerak Street and Mohammed bin Khalifa Street, just past Umm Al Emarat Park. The two leftmost lanes will be closed from 11pm on Friday until 11pm on Saturday. At the same time, the two right lanes over the same stretch will be closed – from 11pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.
Suburban roads
Another announcement pertains to Theyab bin Eissa Street in Shakhbout City. The ramp towards Mafraq, and adjoining right lane towards Al Shawamekh, will be blocked off from midnight on Saturday until 5am on Monday.
And in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, roads in both directions will be completely closed off along Al Nasr Street from Sunday until Saturday, October 15. A section of Al Qaid Street will also be closed off, with available detours, from Sunday until Saturday, October 29.
The ITC has urged motorists to drive cautiously, and to abide by traffic rules and regulations at all times.