Highway closure

Ongoing works along Al Maqtaa Bridge mean that the two rightmost lanes in the direction of Abu Dhabi, as well as the two leftmost lanes in the direction of Al Ain, will be closed from 11pm on Friday until 5am on Monday, September 5.

Further down on the Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22), the rightmost lane towards Al Ain alongside Baniyas West and Al Ghanadeer Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 11pm on Friday until 5am on Monday.

A ramp and adjoining right lane that lead towards Yas Island on the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Road (E12), just off Laffan Street, will also be closed from 10pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday

Within the city

In the city, there will be a phased closure on Al Karamah Street, between Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubaerak Street and Mohammed bin Khalifa Street, just past Umm Al Emarat Park. The two leftmost lanes will be closed from 11pm on Friday until 11pm on Saturday. At the same time, the two right lanes over the same stretch will be closed – from 11pm on Saturday until 5am on Monday.

Suburban roads

Another announcement pertains to Theyab bin Eissa Street in Shakhbout City. The ramp towards Mafraq, and adjoining right lane towards Al Shawamekh, will be blocked off from midnight on Saturday until 5am on Monday.

And in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, roads in both directions will be completely closed off along Al Nasr Street from Sunday until Saturday, October 15. A section of Al Qaid Street will also be closed off, with available detours, from Sunday until Saturday, October 29.