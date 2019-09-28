Road tolls are expected to be implemented in Abu Dhabi from October 15 onwards, and the ITC has said the system is expected to reduce congestion while encouraging the use of public transport. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Abu Dhabi: They may not be looking forward to the added cost, yet Abu Dhabi residents want to be prepared before road tolls are implemented in the capital.

However, none of those who spoke to Gulf News has yet been able to register on the toll payment website.

In order to pay the upcoming tolls, motorists must create an account, register their vehicles and top up the accounts on a dedicated website created by transport sector regulator, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

The ITC has also said that accounts will be created automatically for Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles, and that motorists must then use the sign-in details they receive by SMS to top up their accounts.

“The toll gates will be operational in less than a month. I cross Shaikh Khalifa Bridge as I travel to and from work every day, and I want to make sure that that I come out ahead of the new toll system. But till now, I’ve not received sign in details for the new toll payment portal. Should I be worried?” one 35-year-old mechanical engineer from Sri Lanka asked.

Another Bangladeshi business development manager was concerned too.

“I’d rather be ready, so I keep checking for the SMS. I haven’t received it yet, and neither have any of my friends,” said Mohammad N., 33.

Toll system

Road tolls are expected to be implemented in Abu Dhabi from October 15 onwards, and the ITC has said the system is expected to reduce congestion while encouraging the use of public transport.

Each of the four tolling points is located on one of the four bridges connecting the Abu Dhabi island to the mainland: Al Maqtaa Bridge, Mussaffah Bridge, Shaikha Khalifa Bridge and Shaikh Zayed Bridge.

In August, the ITC launched a toll payment website and this month, the authority announced that it had begun registration procedures.

Abu Dhabi-registered vehicles

As it stands, vehicles registered in Abu Dhabi before October 15, 2019 are expected to be automatically registered on the toll system at no cost. On the other hand, motorists who register vehicles in the emirate after October 15 will also have to register on the toll payment website on their own, and pay a Dh100 registration fee per vehicle.

“I am not looking forward to an additional expense, but I do want to be familiar with the system so that I do not have to pay registration charges unnecessarily,” Mohammad N said.

Vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi

Those with vehicles registered outside Abu Dhabi have to create their own accounts on the toll payment website. Registering each vehicle will cost them Dh100, but Dh50 will later be credited to their accounts for toll payment purposes.

How to pay the toll

Once a motorist has topped up the toll payment account, Dh4 will be deducted every time he passes a toll gate during peak hours on weekdays. During non-peak hours, Fridays and public holidays, Dh2 will be deducted for every pass.