Abu Dhabi: From tomorrow (January 29), Abu Dhabi Police will begin implementing new traffic regulations allowing some vehicles to overtake in specific lanes.
On Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road, police recently implemented a new rule that allows heavy vehicles to use the second lane from the right for the purpose of overtaking only. This is allowed from Benona Bridge to Ikad Bridge in both directions.
In a statement on social media, the General Command of Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, said the decision aims to raise traffic safety and strengthen the logistics transport sector by reducing traffic congestion.
Heavy vehicle drivers have been urged to adhered to the guidelines for their safety and that of other road users. It was affirmed that heavy vehicle drivers should drive in the right lane and not exit the right lane unless it is for the purpose of overtaking. They should check the side mirrors and ensure that there is no vehicle in the blind spot prior to overtaking, use side signals early and return to the right lane after overtaking.
The police pointed out that the road will be monitored by traffic patrols and smart systems to detect violations in this regard. Drivers who do not adhere to the overtaking rules will be subject to disciplinary measures, they added.