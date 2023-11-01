Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that it achieved the highest rate of passenger trips for public transport in September 2023, reaching more than 237,000 rips per day, the highest rate of passenger trips at the level of public transport on Abu Dhabi Island, with a 16% increase in the growth rate. Compared to the same period last year 2022.
The centre confirmed that the number of taxi trips in Abu Dhabi reached more than 157,000 trips per day, an increase of 36 per cent over the same period in 2022.
The centre previously announced the start of trial operation of the mass transit system on Abu Dhabi Island, within the framework of developing an integrated and smart transportation system that supports the development of various sectors and facilitates transportation in the emirate.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) in Abu Dhabi explained that the work teams concerned with developing the public transport sector in the emirate have made great qualitative efforts to prepare an integrated infrastructure of high efficiency and quality, in order to ensure the highest levels of passenger safety.
The centre explained that the experimental phase of the project began with the operation of public transport system buses.
It provides a rapid transportation system without a railway, and employs cadastral and geospatial data supported by artificial intelligence, which establishes a new and distinguished phase of technical development in the transportation sector.