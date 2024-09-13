Dubai: The 30th edition of the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress and Exhibition is set to take place in Dubai from September 16 to 20, 2024.

The event is expected to draw extensive global participation with an anticipated 20,000 attendees and over 800 speakers across 200 specialised sessions.

The event will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre under the theme “Mobility Empowered by Intelligent Transport Systems” and is organised by the European ITS organisation ERTICO, in collaboration with ITS America and ITS Asia-Pacific.

This congress will showcase the latest innovations in smart mobility and transport technology. Key areas of focus include Urban Mobility, Innovation in Mobility & Logistics, Clean Mobility and Automated Mobility.

Among the 200 sessions, the event will witness panel discussions including: Innovations Across Horizons: Automated Transport in Water, Rail, Air, and Beyond, Connected Horizons: National Connectivity, Cybersecurity, and the 5G Frontier in Transportation, Driving Change: Government Policies, Sustainable Planning, and Future Fuels, Energizing the Future: Innovations in Clean Mobility and Intelligent Systems, Revolutionizing Mobility: Customer-Centric Tech and Cybersecurity Standards, Securing Tomorrow’s Rides: Navigating Cyber Challenges in Mobility, Navigating Tomorrow: The Confluence of Big Data, Digital Transformation, and Smart Technologies in Urban Mobility and Urban Mobility Innovation: Digitalization and Smart Infrastructure.

Hosting the ITS World Congress in Dubai for the first time reflects the growing influence of the region in smart transport innovation. It also serves as a testament to Dubai’s strategic vision and pioneering innovations, providing an ideal platform for thought leaders, industry experts, and decision-makers to exchange ideas.