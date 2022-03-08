Dubai: A driver was killed and 14 others were injured in various traffic accidents across Dubai since March 3.

Colonel Jumaa bin Suwaidan, deputy director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said the accidents occurred due to different traffic offences such as not leaving safe distance between vehicles and being distracted while driving.

Dubai Police said a fatal accident occurred on March 4 when a car ran over a bicycle rider, causing severe injuries that resulted in the death of the rider.

“The first mistake was from the bicycle rider who was riding fast and didn’t pay attention to the vehicle in front of him. The second mistake was by the vehicle driver who stopped suddenly and wanted to reverse to catch an exit,” said Col Bin Suwaidan.

Col Bin Suwaidan urged drivers to follow traffic rules and slow down on internal roads Image Credit: Supplied

On March 3, a vehicle collided with the back of a truck on Dubai-Al Ain Road as the truck slowed down due to a traffic jam. The driver took the right lane, collided with the truck and sustained serious injuries.

The third accident was on March 4 between a vehicle and a truck on Emirates Road towards Sharjah, resulting serious injuries to the driver. Moreover, three people were injured in a traffic accident between two vehicles at Discovery Garden interchange when a driver jumped a red traffic light.

Two people sustained minor to moderate injuries in a traffic accident between two vehicles and a motorbike at Al Ribat street due to not leaving a safe distance between vehicles.

Jaywalker injured

On the same day, a pedestrian sustained a serious injury for crossing Emirates Road while jaywalking.

Dubai Police advised drivers not to be distracted while driving and follow speed limits Image Credit: Supplied

“A traffic patrol had an accident on Emirates Road before Maliha exit towards Dubai while it was securing another traffic accident. A vehicle swerved suddenly and collided with the police patrol. Due to the impact, the vehicle swerved and flipped over. Four people were injured,” said Col Bin Suwaidan.

On March 5, an accident occurred between a motorbike and a vehicle in Al Quoz Industrial Area due to sudden swerving by the vehicle. The rider suffered serious injuries.

The last accident was on Al Khawaneej Road between a motorbike and a vehicle, causing severe injuries.