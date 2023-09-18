Dubai: UAE’s national awareness campaign for security and safety at petrol stations this summer has captured the attention of over 1 million people via the social media channels of the involved partners.
The campaign is organised by the Joint Committee for Security and Safety, comprised of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the General Command of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with their strategic partners. It is scheduled to run until September 25.
Teaming up with the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and the Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), the campaign has proved popular on social media.
• Slowing down to 20km/h when entering a station
• Not leaving the vehicle
• Avoiding smoking
• Turning off the engine
• Securely closing the fuel tank
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, said the campaign continues to yield positive outcomes as it nears its conclusion. This success can be attributed to the collaborative efforts and unified work among all strategic partners of the campaign, he added.
Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said: “In the first month, the initiative effectively raised awareness among over 100,000 individuals daily, including both drivers and patrons of gas stations, about the safety and security protocols observed at these facilities.”
Raising awareness
Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO of ENOC, emphasised that the primary objective of the campaign is to enhance the level of awareness amongst petrol station users and employees, acquainting them with the essential security and safety regulations, along with the appropriate procedures to be adhered to at the stations.
The campaign has been gaining increasing momentum due to the variety of its tools and media channels, which have been designed to maximise the dissemination of its awareness messages.
These messages are propagated through a broad network, including the social media platforms of partners, national media platforms, and display screens at numerous gas stations across the country.