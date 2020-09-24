Trade License Zone is a one-stop-shop for business setup in the UAE. We offer guidance and support with offshore, free zone and mainland licence and visa applications, as well as a range of other business support services.
Based in Dubai, Trade License Zone operates from two branches – one in Dubai Media City (HQ) and another in Jumeirah Lake Towers. In addition to company set-up services, Trade License Zone offers a full suite of office solutions, including co-working space, dedicated fully-furnished offices, meeting room facilities, reception management, and a number of other associated services.
Who do we cater to? Individuals, start-ups, SMEs, and enterprise clients. Trade License Zone is able to tailor just about any solution in line with the specific requirements of our clients. With numerous partnerships with free zones throughout the UAE, and an expert team that speaks 11 languages, we are able to offer streamlined and cost-effective packages to a local and global customer base.
Our focus is on providing a personal service, offering trusted guidance and affordable set-up solutions. During the company set-up process, a great deal of support is typically required, as there are many options available and it is paramount that the right decisions are taken.
While our main function and focus is business set-up, we understand that for the new entrepreneur this is only the beginning of the journey. Once we have successfully helped with the initial company set-up, we then see it as our duty to create an environment of support for new business owners and entrepreneurs. To this end our TLZ Start-up Partners division, made up of carefully selected and trusted suppliers, offers a range of business services for new companies.