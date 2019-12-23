Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Toyota UAE launched an interesting anti-speeding campaign on Monday taking on a 'naughty or nice' theme in time for the festive season.

Calling the 'naughty' drivers of UAE to register, the brand promises a race track session if you turn out to be a regular speeding offender. The video of the campaign also features residents in the UAE with a high number of speeding tickets.

The video ends with a call to action saying, "Don't take it out on the road, Take it out on the track".