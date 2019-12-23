Dubai: Toyota UAE launched an interesting anti-speeding campaign on Monday taking on a 'naughty or nice' theme in time for the festive season.
Calling the 'naughty' drivers of UAE to register, the brand promises a race track session if you turn out to be a regular speeding offender. The video of the campaign also features residents in the UAE with a high number of speeding tickets.
The video ends with a call to action saying, "Don't take it out on the road, Take it out on the track".
Toyota added on their page, "We don't believe that reckless drivers belong on our roads, and would rather they channel their energy in on the racetrack where they're not putting other people's lives at stake."