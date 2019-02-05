Reporting by Gulf News staff: Alex Abraham, Jay Hilotin, Anupa Kurian, Aelred Luis, Evangeline Elsa, Anjana Kumar, Janice Ponce De Leon and Irish Eden Belleza
In this year of tolerance, 'Baba Francis' brought with him the message of love, human dignity and peace on his historic visit to the UAE. Abu Dhabi drew the biggest gathering of faithful in this part of the world, with more than 130,000 people converging at the Shaikh Zayed Sports City stadium on Tuesday. Watch our live coverage here:
9:15 am
Pope Francis has arrived at a Roman Catholic church in Abu Dhabi for a visit before celebrating Mass.
The pope arrived at St Joseph's Cathedral in Abu Dhbai and was greeted outside by a cheering youth choir wearing red-and-white robes.
He arrived in a simple Kia hatchback and waved at those waiting.
Some shouted: "Viva el Papa!" Others reached over rails to shake his hands.
Inside, the faithful filled pews and looked on at Francis.
9.12am
9.03am
9am
8.55am
8.52am
8.50am
Hungry for meaning and purpose
I’m here, in this stadium, because it’s my job.
They’re here, this great multitude, because it’s their choice.
To feed the soul, with this small act of sacrifice.
To fill the heart, hungry for meaning and purpose.
To be one, in an act of worship and prayer — with the head of the Catholic Faithful, Pope Francis, at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, now fast filling to the brim.
8.30am
8.18am
A blessed morning indeed! It is just 8am in Abu Dhabi and the Zayed Sports City Stadium is already reverberating with graceful singing of hymns, setting a spiritual countdown to the historic Papal Mass that is nearly two and half hours away. As the sound of music wafts in the air on a bright early morning, the stadium is quickly filling up with faithful - mothers holding infants, volunteers at hand to help the elderly and infirm, people of determination confidently making their way to their assigned seats to take a vantage point to participate in the Holy Mass for Justice and Peace presided by Pope Francis.
8.10am
The international choir has taken its place at the stadium and started music rehearsals more than two hours ahead of the mass.
8am
7.45am
7 am
Thousands of faithful began to descend on the Zayed Sports City Stadium as early as 2am.
The winter cold did nothing to weaken the fired up spirits of the faithful. One by one, they entered the stadium in an orderly manner, many beaming as volunteers greeted them good morning. Free breakfast was distributed to the attendees with juice, banana, and water.
Families took selfies as they entered the stadium, moms urging their kids for a jumpshot. Many were seen sleeping in their seats. Others were bundled up in the corner under the gallery seats.
Friends Marie Claire Curley from Scotland, Lina Albuquerque and Philomena D'souza, arrived at the stadium at 4am. They left Dubai at 1.30am. The trio in their 60s walked nearly 3km from the bus drop-off point.
"It was a good morning walk," D'souza told Gulf News. "Everybody is so pleasant and smiling."
"The event is highly organised. Police were there to guide us on the way," Curley said.
Some 1,400 volunteers have been at the stadium since 9pm Monday, among them is Mohammad Azeem.
Azeem lauded the attendees for their cooperation. He hasn't had sleep like most of the volunteers. Their 21-hour duty is expected to end at 5pm.