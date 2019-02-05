A blessed morning indeed! It is just 8am in Abu Dhabi and the Zayed Sports City Stadium is already reverberating with graceful singing of hymns, setting a spiritual countdown to the historic Papal Mass that is nearly two and half hours away. As the sound of music wafts in the air on a bright early morning, the stadium is quickly filling up with faithful - mothers holding infants, volunteers at hand to help the elderly and infirm, people of determination confidently making their way to their assigned seats to take a vantage point to participate in the Holy Mass for Justice and Peace presided by Pope Francis.