Tarek (left) from Syria and Mohammad from India, the two Dubai-based expatriates who shared the Dh1 million prize purse in Mahzooz draw. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A Syrian entrepreneur who is struggling to shore up his business and an Indian national who is preparing for a trip back home got the biggest surprises of their lives after winning Dh500,000 each in the latest Mahzooz weekly draw.

Tarek from Syria and Mohammad, 37, from India, who are both living in Dubai, matched five out of the six winning numbers (4-13-30-37-43-47) to split the Dh1 million second-tier prize. While the first prize of Dh50 million is still waiting to be won, 89 more winners each took home Dh1,000 and 1,680 participants got Dh35 each in the 14th weekly live draw held on February 27.

Jump with joy

Tarek, a father of two, noted he regularly watches the weekly live draw, but not last Saturday. Luck, however, did not miss him. He said: “We had a family dinner, so I missed watching the live draw. After diner, I logged in to the Mahzooz website to check the winning numbers and I noticed that Dh500,000 had been added to my account! I quickly checked my email to confirm and saw the communication from Mahzooz. I started jumping up and down in happiness, then ran over and woke up my wife, just to make sure it was real.”

As the owner of a small business, Tarek said he has weathered plenty of storms because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’ve been under a lot of pressure lately — with COVID-19 and work issues piling up, the pressure was starting to weigh on me. Then, all of a sudden, happy news came! The emotions just can’t be explained. I’m still speechless.”

With the windfall, Tarek said he was going to take good care of his family and the others around him. “I want to make sure that my family, including my brothers and sisters, are taken care of. After that, I plan on helping other people in need. Sharing is the most important part of the blessing,” he added.

Lucky charm

Mohammad, an Indian IT professional, said he was undergoing a PCR test in preparation for a trip back home in India when the draw was held. He said: “I wasn’t able to watch the live draw, but I got a call from my sister at 1.30am. She told me that my numbers had won and I couldn’t believe it. I thought she was joking, but when I realised she wasn’t, I was speechless. The credit goes to my sister as she chose the numbers — she’s my lucky charm.”

When asked about his fortune, Mohammad said: “The winnings will make a huge difference for my family. My extended family sadly lost two people to COVID-19 and this money will take care of their kids and cover their education. I always believe that anything can happen. Miracles do happen in everyone’s life, but fortune favours the brave and the hard working,” he added.

Feeling lucky?