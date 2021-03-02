Dubai: Emirates airline and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will share knowhow in the domain of asset management. This includes practices in asset sustainability, optimising asset lifecycle utilisation and enhancing return on assets.
According to Ali Al Soori, Emirates' Executive Vice-President - Chairman's Office, Facilities & Project Management and Non-Aircraft Procurement & Logistics, “Emirates Group has world-class expertise and capabilities in asset management through our local and global footprint. We hope to further our cooperation with the RTA on matters of mutual interest in the areas of training, benchmarking tools, and frameworks within internationally-recognised standards to extract the greatest value possible from our assets.”
Push from the top
This agreement follows the Dubai government's directive for government entities to leverage expertise and efficiencies of semi-government and private organizations. The move will provide both organisations and their employees with “shared knowledge, systems and frameworks in order to streamline operations, extract efficiencies and reduce costs.” the statement said.
Joint activities between both organisations are slated to commence this month, the statement said.
“We strive to achieve the sustainability of RTA's key assets to ensure the continuity of service delivery - this is particularly relevant as RTA owns extensive assets and properties such as roads, bridges, tunnels, metro, buses, taxis, and marine transport means,” said Nasser Bu Shehab, CEO of Strategy and Corporate Governance Sector, RTA.