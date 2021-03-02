Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has mourned the death of Veteran Emirati citizen Ahmad Mahmoud Al Baloushi who passed away today at the age of 90.
On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Our sincere condolences go to the family of Ahmad Mahmoud Al Baloushi. He witnessed the establishment of the UAE and accompanied the late Sheikh Zayed. He served his nation honorably and will be remembered as one of the UAE’s pioneers. May he rest in peace,”.
For more than 40 years, Al Baloushi was the first private secretary of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan during his tenure as the representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in Al Ain, from 1958 until 1974.