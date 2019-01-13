Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, received this morning at his office Rahul Gandhi, President of Indian National Congress. H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were present at the meeting. Mr. Gandhi praised the scientific, educational and cultural renaissance in the Emirate of Sharjah and the support of Dr. Sheikh Sultan for various humanitarian and educational projects, which, he said, are reflected in the Emirate's great scientific and cultural development. Dr. Sheikh Sultan presented his guest with a number of his literary and cultural publications. The meeting was also attended by a number of Sheikhs and Indian officials. WAM Image Credit: