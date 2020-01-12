Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Traffic is sometimes the most tedious thing on earth and getting stuck in it can be pretty annoying. When I was driving a distance to get to the office, I often spent my mornings listening to true crime podcasts, or a funny audiobook.

Next time you find yourself sitting bumper to bumper on the highway, try one of these things to do while stuck in traffic to prevent stress, boredom and anger toward the cars in front of you

Here are six fun and safe suggestions to keep you busy while driving home:

Disclaimer: Do not use your phone while driving, only use it's features when they are connected to your car speakers via bluetooth or AUX.

Listen to Podcasts

Podcasts can be your best friend when your hands are tied to a steering wheel. Downloads your favorite topics and use the traffic to get up to speed on the latest politics, practice that new language you’ve been meaning to pick up, or learn some more history to make the time fly by. Listen to the daily news or a novel you've been meaning to listen to.

Siri a to-do list

Who doesn’t have errands to run these days? From getting groceries to taking the car for service there is always something that needs to be done. Siri, or for other smart phone voice note applications, can keep you organized, just ask your virtual assistant to make a list for you and voice out what you need to do for the day.

Call your mom

What better time to get in touch with your family, than when you are bored and stuck in a place that you don't want to be. You could also call a friend. Another way to easily pass the time while stuck in traffic is to call a friend that you have not talked to in a while. Of course make sure your phone is connected via Bluetooth and DO NOT TEXT while driving.

Journal your thoughts

Many psychologists today recommend journaling as an effective way of distressing one’s mind and uncluttering one’s thoughts. Again you’re phone’s voice note features can be a rescue and give your mind a bit of distraction.

Listen to your favourite music

Create playlists that make you happy and sing along. Music can completely change your mood and make the usually awful time in your day a little different.

If all else fails, contemplate