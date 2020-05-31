Dubai Airport arrivals Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE authorities have warned stranded residents not to book flights or travel back to the emirates until they receive approvals on their request, Gulf News has learnt.

In a new warning on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), the authority said that residents can book tickets only after getting approval through the authority’s website.

It comes as thousands are expected to return on June 1 - the first day residence visas will be reaccepted into the emirates - after over two months of flight and visa suspensions due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the June 1 ruling comes with a caveat.

“Please don’t book or buy your travel tickets and travel, unless you obtain the approval of the application, as reviewing your application may take some time,” said a notice on the authority’s website. “After getting the application approvals, please proceed to book your travel tickets as per your actual traveling dates,” the notice added.

Many UAE residents are trying to register on the website of the ICA to apply for a permit to re-enter the country from June 1.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) had announced that stranded UAE residents can return home as of June 1, provided they register on the site to obtain an entry permit.

The authority said earlier, that anyone holding a valid or recently expired UAE residency visa can apply for an entry permit on the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) website and the government will facilitate their return from June 1. The announcement was made for the benefit of residents who have been stranded in different countries because of coronavirus-related flight suspensions. The decision applies to individuals and families who carry valid residency visas.

Upon entering an email address at the ICA Smart Services System site, it automatically sends back a registeration verification email to complete the procedures.

On clicking “complete registration”, it redirects to the user to the ICA website where it reads: “Your email has been verified. Please press below button to complete your registration.”

How to apply

According to the website, residents outside the UAE need to attach a coloured photo with the request as well as copy of the residency, copy of valid passport and a proof of the reason outside the country like letter from employer or the work organisation, educational organisation or the medical organisation.

If the reason behind the travel was for tourism purposes then a copy of the tickets need to be attached in the request.

People don’t need to pay any fees to submit the request.