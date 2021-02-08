Flooding near Ibn Battuta Mall causes a hindrance to motorists and pedestrians in the area on 8th February, 2021. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

Dubai: Morning traffic was disrupted on roads in the Gardens community and near Ibn Battuta Mall after a water pipe burst led to heavy waterlogging on Monday.

Motorists, mainly those leaving for work in the morning, reported delays as small cars could not wade through the flooded road in the Gardens. Traffic was affected on a nearby road next to the Ibn Battuta Mall as well.

In a statement to Gulf News, developer Nakheel said: “Parts of The Gardens experienced major surface water this morning, due to damage in the main water line.”

Nakheel said its community management team worked closely with contractors of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the appropriate Dubai authorities to ensure that the situation was resolved as soon as possible.

Tankers were seen pumping out water from the flooded roads. The situation was resolved and roads were open again by around 2.30pm, Nakheel said.

“All roads at The Gardens are now clear and open following this morning’s main line water leakage. We thank residents for their patience and understanding during this unfortunate incident, which was beyond Nakheel’s control,” it added.

A resident of The Gardens told Gulf News that she saw the road to exit to the main road from building three was submerged in water by the time she got out for work around 9am.

“The pipe must have burst earlier in the morning. When I was coming out around 9am I saw the road was flooded. It just reminded me of the previous pipe bursts. This had happened twice in the same area in 2013.”

While her SUV vehicle managed to wade through the waterlogged road, she said salon cars struggled to move ahead and traffic was hit.

“One car got stuck and I saw the driver leaving the car in the water as he couldn’t do anything,” the woman added.

Another resident said the waterlogging caused delays near Ibn Battuta Mall also.

However, the entraces to the mall were not affected.

Residents urged the authorities to find a permanent solution to the issue that has affected the same areas a few times in the past.