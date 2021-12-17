Ras Al Khaimah: Some 8150 volunteers have collected more than 30 tonnes of waster from across the UAE as part of the 20th edition of the ‘Clean up UAE’ campaign organised by the Emirates Environemental Group (EEG).
The campaign concluded on Thurday in Ras Al Khaimah where more than 450 participants collected more than 1.5 tonnes of waster in collaboration with the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department.
20-year-campaign
Co-Founder and Chairperson of EEG Habiba Al Mar’ashi said: “ The journey has been going on for more than 20 years with the message that environment protection is everyone’s responsibility. The Clean Up Campaign was able to celebrate the legacy of the founding leader, by honouring his vision and passion for a clean and green UAE.”
“Partnership for achieving positive impact is regarded highly in the EEG work culture. We are thankful to the Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department for extending their much needed support to make this event a grand success,” she added.
Effective partnership
Director General of Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Ahmad Al Hammadi reiterated the importance of the effective partnerships. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome you today to the Clean up UAE campaign in this beautiful area of Al Mazra and we are happy to collaborate with the Emirates Environmental Group in their national campaign, which aims to consolidate the concept of sustainability and maintain cleanliness in our society,” he added.