Jewellery chain’s ongoing campaign has distributed 60,000 gold coins so far

Gold coins. Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: UAE residents can avail of guaranteed gold coins when they shop for gold and diamond jewellery at the outlet of a popular Indian jewellery store for yet another week.

Customers buying gold and diamond jewellery at any of the 250 outlets of Malabar Gold and Diamonds in the UAE are assured of winning a gold coin under its ‘Gold Promise’ campaign.

Under this campaign which runs until May 11, customers can win a guaranteed gold coin or up to 100 gold coins instantly on purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh2,500 through a ‘Scratch and Win’ coupons.

In addition, customers also get a two-gram gold coin on diamond jewellery purchase of Dh5,000 and a one-gram gold coin on purchase of diamond jewellery worth Dh3,000.

Dh 2500 purchase of gold jewellery worth this amount will get you a chance to win the coins

So far approximately 60,000 gold coins have been won by clients shopping for gold and diamond jewellery at their outlets.

There is also a chance to buy eight-gram gold coins without making charges from any of the jewellery group’s outlets during this period.

60000 gold coins have been won by clients shopping for gold and diamond jewellery so far.

Furthermore, customers can avail the zero deduction offer on the 22K (GCC) gold jewellery exchange as well.