Sheikha Latifa tours d3 on Wednesday. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office twitter account

Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, has called on talents and professionals in the creative sector to come together and explore opportunities to strengthen the UAE’s cultural and creative landscape under the so-called ‘new normal’.

This comes after Sheikha Latifa visited Dubai Design District (d3) on Wednesday and engaged with creative entrepreneurs and designers to discuss prospects for the design industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visits, planned across key locations in Dubai’s cultural and creative ecosystem over the upcoming period of time, are in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to facilitate the revitalisation of sectors across the economy and support their sustained growth.

Museums, libraries and other cultural destinations in the emirate including Alserkal Avenue, Art Jameel, d3 and DIFC are welcoming visitors with a series of cultural events set to be held in the months ahead, chief among which is Dubai Design Week in November 2020.

'Challenges across sectors'

“The past few months have brought challenges to all sectors including the creative and cultural sectors,” said Sheikha Latifa. “However, I am proud to see the agility the sector has shown in mitigating the repercussions of the crisis and developing innovative solutions to move forward and stay engaged with the public. This is yet another story of resilience in the face of the crisis coming out of Dubai.”

“As we embark on dealing with the new normal, it is imperative that we work closely with our key industries to navigate the challenges brought by this period. We believe that two-way conversations are important in enhancing the existing infrastructure and facilitating innovative solutions. This will support us in achieving Sheikh Mohammed’s vision of Dubai as a leading global cultural hub and a safe ecosystem promoting growth and sustainability for all who are a part of, and will become a part of our creative economy,” she added.

She underscored: “I look forward to seeing first-hand how the sector is handling the ‘new normal’ created in the wake of the crisis. I call on key players in the cultural and creative sector from creative talents and professionals to institutions and government bodies to come together and engage in continuous conversations to explore opportunities and collaborations that can strengthen the cultural and creative landscape.”