Abu Dhabi: The Sheikh Zayed Grand mosques in Abu Dhabi and Fujairah will be reopened to visitors starting tomorrow (Sunday), the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, announced today. In addition to the two mosques, the Founder’s Memorial will also be reopened but under strict precautionary measures in line with the highest standards of health and safety.

The reopening decision was taken in coordination the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) after months of being closed as a precautionary measure to limit the spread of COVID-19. A set of measures have been put in place ahead of the reopening including limiting the capacity of visitors allowed inside all cultural landmarks. This is to ensure that the number of visitors is under control during the permitted timings to avoid overcrowding and guarantee social distancing and smooth flow of movement during their tour of the cultural attractions.

Thermal cameras will also be installed at all entrances of these landmarks to detect body temperature where a special room has been also dedicated to isolating visitors, who show high body temperature. Additionally, the visitors' track has been carefully identified to ensure social distancing, avoid gatherings and guarantee a healthy tour within a safe environment. Meanwhile, public cultural tours and borrowing services of electronic devices, clothing and other services will remain suspended.

The precautionary measures that have been put in place will be displayed in videos on internal screens and social media platforms particularly Instagram to explain and simplify them to all segments of visitors. Instruction panels were also installed to educate visitors on the need to adhere to wearing masks throughout their visit and to a safe social distancing of at least two meters while touring the landmarks.