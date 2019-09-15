"We are proud of the sacrifices made by the Emirati soldiers for the sake of their homeland," said His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday offered condolences to the families of nation's martyrs, Warrant Officer Zayed Musallam Suhail Al Amri and Warrant Officer Saleh Hassan Saleh Bin Amro, who were martyred in a vehicle collision while performing their national duty in the field of operations.

While visiting mourning tent in Al Shawamekh and Bani Yas areas in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in eternal peace and to grant their families solace and patience.

Their heroic deeds and sacrifices will be a source of pride for Emirati generations, from whom they learn the noble values of loyalty, faithfulness and defending the nation and its dignity. - His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces

Shaikh Mohammad said: "We are proud of the sacrifices made by the Emirati soldiers for the sake of their homeland. The six martyrs have followed on the footsteps of previous Emirati martyrs. Their heroic deeds and sacrifices will be a source of pride for Emirati generations, from whom they learn the noble values of loyalty, faithfulness and defending the nation and its dignity”.