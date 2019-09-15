Fujairah: His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has separately offered his condolences to the families of nation's martyrs Warrant Officer Ali Abdullah Ahmed Al Dhanhani and Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji, who were martyred in a vehicle collision while performing their national duty in their field of operation.

While visiting a mourning tent Dibba Al Fujairah and Al Haniya Areas, Shaikh Hamad expressed his heartfelt sympathy to their families.

He prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest their souls in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to their families.