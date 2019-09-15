AL AIN: Lt. General Hamad Mohammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, accompanied by a number of Armed Forces senior officials, has offered his condolences to the families of Emirati martyrs Nasser Mohammad Hamad Al Kaabi and Saeed Ahmad Rashid Al Mansouri who died while performing their national duty.

While visiting their mourning Majlis in Al Faw'a and Manazef districts in Al Ain, Al Rumaithi expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the martyrs' souls in Paradise.