Sheikh Mohamed opened the Presidential Guard Martyrs' Park in Mahawi Camp in Abu Dhabi, in tribute, memory and recognition of the nation's martyrs and their heroism and sacrifices. Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: The United Arab Emirates is strongly standing with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to confront challenges, affirmed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

''UAE and Saudi Arabia are standing as partners in one trench to face besetting challenges. Our shared goals are security of the UAE and Saudi Arabia and stability of the whole region. We also share a common destiny and future,'' Sheikh Mohamed said while opening the Presidential Guard Martyrs' Park this evening in Mahawi Camp in Abu Dhabi, in tribute, memory and recognition of the nation's martyrs and their heroism and sacrifices.

''The ultimate sacrifices offered by our martyrs in defence of right and duty are source of pride and dignity and represent medals of honour and glory for Emiratis generation after generation,'' Sheikh Mohamed added.

Sheikh Mohamed noted that states are facing continuous challenges - whether small, big or daunting - and states that want to build themselves and have tracks like those of advanced nations should survive and surmount tremendous challenges and difficulties.

''Our participation in the Arab Coalition and our confrontation to challenges have made the UAE more stronger, vehemently resolve and well aware of how to face difficulties,'' Sheikh Mohamed underscored.

Speaking about the Safir incident in Yemen, Sheikh Mohamed said:'' The UAE offered precious lives and bloods there, however, we survived that painful day and became more stronger and resolute.

Thanks to Allah, we passed that day with more determination and iron will. Sacrifices of our martyrs are great and the stance of their families are historic and honourable.''

"May the blessings of Allah be upon the parents of martyrs, who raised the generation that we are extremely proud of. We also pray to Allah to have mercy on our martyrs' souls and to reward their sacrifices with Paradise," he said.

Sheikh Mohamed also extended thanks to all those who served the country and sacrificed to ensure all Emiratis head are always held high.

"We will continue remembering our martyrs and commemorate their heroic sacrifices and the values they upheld. They are the source of pride and inspiration to all Emiratis and from them, our generations draw the values of selfless giving and patriotism," he added.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Upon his arrival to Mahwi Camp, Sheikh Mohamed was received by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and commanders of units at the UAE Armed Forces.

Sheikh Mohamed toured the Park and placed the name of the first martyr from the Presidential Guards on the mural. Sheikh Hazza, Sheikh Mansour and senior armed forces officers followed by placing rest of the names.