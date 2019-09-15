Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Sunday visited a number of Emirati soldiers who were injured while carrying out their national duties, at Zayed Military Hospital. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, on Sunday visited a number of Emirati soldiers who were injured while carrying out their national duties, at Zayed Military Hospital.

He inquired about their health and praised their heroism and devotion while carrying out their duty.

Addressing the injured soldiers: Shaikh Mansour said: “You are models of pride, due to your love of the nation and dedication to defend it. Future generations will remember your sacrifices that reflect the values of giving and sacrifice for the sake of the nation and its glory."

He expressed his sincere wishes and sympathy to the injured and wounded, asking God to give them a speedy recovery.

Condolences

Meanwhile, Shaikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, offered his condolences to the families of martyrs Captain Saeed Ahmad Rashid Al Mansouri and Warrant Officer Nasser Mohammad Hamad Al Kaabi, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

During a visit to the mourning majlis in Al Ain, Shaikh Nahyan expressed his deepest condolences to the martyrs' families and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon them and grant their family patience and solace.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, offered his condolences to the family of the martyr Sergeant Saif Dhawi Rashid Al Tunaiji, when he visited their mourning majlis in Fujairah.

Al Hamli expressed his deepest condolences to the martyr's family and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon him and grant his family patience and solace.

Also, Ahmad Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, offered his condolences to the families of the martyrs Warrant Officer Zayed Musa llam Suhail Al Ameri and Warrant Officer Saleh Hassan Saleh bin Amro, who fell while carrying out their national duties.

During his visits to the mourning majalis in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Al Zaabi expressed his deepest condolences to the martyrs' families and prayed to Allah the Almighty to bestow mercy upon them and grant their family patience and solace.

Lt. General Hamad Mohammad Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, offered his condolences to the families of martyrs Warrant Officer Zayed Musallam Suhail Al Ameri and Warrant Officer Saleh Hassan Saleh Bin Amro.