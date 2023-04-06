Dubai: It is confirmed! UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is set to become the first Arab to do a spacewalk. This was revealed by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) on Thursday.
Taking to Twitter, Sheikh Hamdan announced Al Neyadi’s preparation for the historic milestone on April 28. He also revealed that this will make the UAE the 10th country in the world to undertake Extravehicular Activity (EVA) on the International Space Station (ISS).
“Inspired by Zayed’s ambitions, today our ambassador to space @Astro_Alneyadi is preparing for the first spacewalk by an Arab astronaut on 28 April. This will make the UAE the 10th country to undertake Extravehicular Activity (EVA) on the @Space_Station,” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
He also shared images of Al Neyadi checking out what looks like an EV spacesuit used for spacewalk as well as images of astronauts conducting spacewalks outside the ISS.