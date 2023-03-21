Dubai: UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi is all set to go live from the International Space Station (ISS) to answer questions from Dubai residents.
Members of the public will get a chance to chat with Al Neyadi, who is currently on the longest Arab space mission, through the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s (MBRSC) ‘A Call With Space,’ initiative.
The first of the series of events to be held across the country will kick off with a live session from Dubai Opera.
Aspiring astronauts, space enthusiasts, and others interested in learning more about the ISS and space gathered for the event that promised to be an unforgettable experience.
Earlier today, MBRSC said in a tweet that the live session would begin at 3.20pm here.
Al Neyadi had held a live call with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai on March 7.
On the same day, he also held a ham radio call with the students of GEMS Jumeirah College in which almost 20 students got a chance to ask him questions.