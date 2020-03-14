Move covers certain categories, in line with preventive measures against coronavirus

Emirati national working from home. For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Stock images

Sharjah: In line with the preventive measures against Corona Virus, Sharjah Human resources announces the activation of "remote work" system in government entities for some categories starting from Sunday March 15.

The system will be on for two weeks, subject to extension.

The decision includes pregnant employees, people of determination, those with chronic diseases and immune deficiencies, in addition to employees from age group over 60 years old.

Ajman closes public parks

Ajman Municipality and Planning Department announced on Friday night the closure of all public parks in the emirate, until further notice, as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.