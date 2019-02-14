Sharjah: Sharjah will revive the original identity of traditional heritage areas and link them together at the Heart of Sharjah, the city’s historic district.
The ambitious plan is undertaken by the Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) under the patronage of His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The project contributes to Sharjah’s bid to include eight of the emirate’s cultural heritage sites on the list of World Heritage Sites by Unesco.
Historical buildings have been restored, new structures have been constructed following traditional architecture, and few buildings will be demolished based on urban modernisation guidelines, then restored to their original form while maintaining the traditional and authentic identity.
The decision to demolish certain buildings stems from the plan to bring the city together as per historical blueprints. By emptying certain plots, the barrier between the old city (fort) and the sea opens up, which gives residents and visitors the opportunity to view the landscape from the old city. Every aspect of the design and implementation has been carefully thought out and planned to ensure social and environmental sustainability, Shurooq said.
Khalid Deemas, general manager of Heart of Sharjah, said: “Heritage sites are the physical component of a city’s identity. The Heart of Sharjah is of great historical importance as it reflects Sharjah’s originality. The lived-in architecture, the strategic locations, and the uses of these buildings reveal unique stories how our city came to be and can offer predictions of where it might be going. These features add character and beauty to our city, fostering a sense of home and community, and serves as a reminder that our city’s history belongs to all of us together.”