Shaikh Khalid Al Qasimi passed away on Monday in London. Image Credit: Instagram

His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, took to Instagram and Twitter to post candid pictures of his son, who died on Monday.

Dr Shaikh Sultan, who has more than 510,000 followers on Twitter, published images of the young Shaikh Khalid Bin Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, who passed away on July 1, 2019.

The official Instagram page of the Sharjah Ruler posted Shaikh Khalid's photos from childhood to adulthood.