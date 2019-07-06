His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, took to Instagram and Twitter to post candid pictures of his son, who died on Monday.
Dr Shaikh Sultan, who has more than 510,000 followers on Twitter, published images of the young Shaikh Khalid Bin Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, who passed away on July 1, 2019.
The official Instagram page of the Sharjah Ruler posted Shaikh Khalid's photos from childhood to adulthood.
Shaikha Bodoor Al Qasimi, Shaikh Khalid's sister, also paid tribute to her late brother by posting pictures of him on Instagram, writing: "Rest in peace Beloved Brother Khalid, you will always be in our hearts."