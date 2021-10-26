Sharjah: People of determination can now use a mobile vehicle inspection service set up at Khorfakkan Club for the Disabled in Khorfakkan.
The Eastern Region Police Department of Sharjah Police, represented by the Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, launched the vehicle inspection initiative in order to improve services for customers.
Lieutenant Colonel Dr Abdullah Saif Al Dhabahi, Head of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, said the initiative is working to provide a vehicle inspection service for people with special needs at the club’s headquarters.
Latest tech
The initiative was taken in cooperation with ENOC ‘Tasjeel’ through a mobile and integrated centre equipped with the latest inspection devices and vehicle services technologies.
The move is aimed at enhancing traffic safety.