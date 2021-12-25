Sharjah: A 10-minute long fireworks show will light up the night sky over Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront as part of New Year’s Eve celebrations on December 31, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) announced on Saturday.
This year, Khorfakkan beach will also have a 10-minute long fireworks display.
Dinning with a view
Visitors can watch the fireworks from viewing spots in the cafes and restaurants located at both destinations. For restaurants bookings and more information, contact 06 5117000 for Al Majaz Waterfront and 09 6060161 for Khorfakkan Beach.
Also, a New Year’s Eve dining experience will be organised at Al Noor Island on December 31 from 7pm until midnight. Live music and cuisine will also be part of the 'By the Bay' experience. Contact 06 506 7000 or info@alnoorisland.ae for more information.
14-hour celebration
Meanwhile, the Mleiha Archaeological Centre is offering a New Year’s package that includes live performances including the traditional Tanoura Dance, Fire Dance, and guitar session. Guests will be able to spend the night in the deserts of Mleiha in the specially set up camps with bonfires.
The celebration will begin by 6pm on December 31 and will end by 8am the next day. For booking and more information, contact 068021111 or mleihamanagement@discovermleiha.ae