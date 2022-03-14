Sharjah: This year’s ‘Sharjah Ramadan Festival’ will run from April 2 to May 4, offering shopping deals and heritage, religious and entertainment events, the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) announced on Monday.
Organised annually by the SCCI in cooperation with local government departments and the private sector, the 32nd edition of the festival will be held across various regions and cities of Sharjah.
It follows SCCI’s recent launch of an integrated strategy under the theme ‘Sharjah Offers’, which includes plans for organising marketing offers throughout the year.